ETV Bharat / international

21 Killed, 61 Injured In central China Fireworks Plant Explosion

Beijing: Twenty-one people have been killed and 61 others injured after an explosion occurred at a fireworks manufacturing plant in Liuyang city, Hunan province, Chinese state media reported on Tuesday.

The blast took place around 5 pm on Monday at Liuyang Huasheng Fireworks Manufacturing and Display Co, a fireworks plant located at Guandu township, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.