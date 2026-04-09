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Ceasefire With Iran Under Political Compulsions: Former NSA John Bolton

Washington: Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has cautioned that the US-Israel conflict with Iran could deepen further if the temporary ceasefire, reached “under political compulsions” by President Donald Trump, does not hold through.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Bolton said Trump pushed for a ceasefire because of the political implications of rising gas prices in the US, the plunge in his popularity among the masses, and because an extended conflict with Iran could result in a severe setback for the US.

“Well, I think a deeper, more lasting conflict is entirely possible. The real issue is Trump. He's been so concerned about the price of gasoline at the pump and the political implications for him. His popularity has gone down noticeably… He may not care about all these broader considerations,” Bolton said.

“He (Trump) looks out after himself, and that may be what dominates his thinking. And if so, I think that could result in a severe setback for the United States,” Bolton said to a question on a possible failure of the negotiations for a permanent end to the Iran war.

Bolton served as the National Security Advisor to Trump during his first term. He had to resign following differences with the US president.

A long advocate of regime change in Iran, Bolton said if Tehran were to be left in a dominant position with control over the Strait of Hormuz, it would be a setback for the US.

“If Iran is now to be left in a dominant position, where it decides whether oil from Saudi Arabia or Kuwait or Qatar or the other Gulf countries can exit by ship through the Strait of Hormuz, it will make Iran the major player in the entire Gulf region,” he said.

“That's something the US has rejected for well over 50 years. There is no one country, whether it is an Arab country, whether it is Iran, whether it's a foreign government, that can be left in control of oil from the Gulf. It'd be stunning if the president had abandoned that position,” he said.

“And if he hasn't, then Iran is in for some bad news. So, I think the situation remains fluid. A lot depends on Trump. If Trump has turned away from this issue too quickly, it will be a significant strategic defeat for the United States,” Bolton said.