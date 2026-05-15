ETV Bharat / international

Ceasefire With Iran A 'Favour' To Pakistan: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday said he agreed to a ceasefire with Iran as a "favour" to Pakistan and ruled out any further bombing of the Persian Gulf nation, with which it has been at odds for several decades.

The US and Israel's war on Iran started on February 28, and attacks have been paused since April 8, when the warring sides agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Pakistan.

“We did the ceasefire as a request from another nation. I would have really benefited from it, but we did it as a favour to Pakistan. They are terrific people, the Field Marshal and the Prime Minister,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One while returning from China to the US.

Trump reiterated his resolve not to allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons and to make them give up the enriched uranium Tehran has accumulated over the years. He said the Iranian negotiators were claiming that their nuclear facilities were damaged in the American air strikes and that they were not in a position to retrieve the nuclear fuel.