ETV Bharat / international

Cash-strapped Pakistan To Receive $5 Bn Saudi, Qatar support

FILE- Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif (L) waits as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on September 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. ( AFP )

Islamabad: Cash-strapped Pakistan is set to receive USD 5 billion in financial support from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, providing a critical buffer for its fragile external position, according to a media report on Sunday.

The expected inflows come at a crucial juncture as Islamabad prepares to repay USD 3.5 billion to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this month and faces pressure on its foreign exchange reserves, the Dawn newspaper said. To avert pressure on Pakistan's weak foreign reserves, Saudi Arabia and Qatar will provide USD 5 billion in financial assistance, the report said, quoting sources in the finance ministry.

The development coincides with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb's visit to Washington to attend the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings and advance Pakistan’s economic diplomacy. Aurangzeb will participate in the meetings scheduled from April 13 to 18, where he is expected to hold engagements with senior officials of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Policymakers view these interactions as part of a broader strategic outreach, with indications that traditional factors such as strict programme conditionalities or reliance on third-party guarantors, including the UAE, may carry less weight in the current context.