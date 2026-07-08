ETV Bharat / international

Cargo Plane With 5 Aboard Goes Missing Off Pakistan's Coast

ISLAMABAD: A cargo plane with five crew members aboard went missing off the Pakistani port of Karachi late Tuesday after rapidly descending and losing contact with air traffic controllers on a flight from United Arab Emirates, officials said.

Pakistan’s airport authority posted on X that search and rescue operations were underway in the Arabian Sea. The cause of the aircraft’s disappearance was not immediately known.

The Boeing 737 was being operated by Karachi-based K2 Airways on a cargo flight from Sharjah in the UAE to Karachi when it reported a navigation system problem at 9:18 p.m. local time, the authority said.

Radar data showed the aircraft rapidly descending and making a sharp change in heading at about 9:21 p.m. before radar and radio contact were lost about 155 nautical miles (287 kilometers, 178 miles) west of Karachi, the authority said.

Authorities responded by activating the Rescue Coordination Center and search and rescue operations were launched at sea through various agencies to locate the missing aircraft, according to the airport authority.