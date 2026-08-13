ETV Bharat / international

Cannot Locate Original 1816 Sugauli Treaty, Says Nepal Foreign Minister

Kathmandu: Even as the Nepal-India border dispute has intensified following India and China’s agreement to reopen the Lipulekh trade route, Nepal says it cannot locate the original 1816 Sugauli Treaty that established its boundary with British India.

As per a report of Kathmandu Post, Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said it remains unclear whether Nepal has an official copy of the treaty signed with Britain.

Responding to a query in the House of Representatives by Nishkal Rai, Khanal said, “The government of Nepal does not have clear information on whether we possess the official treaty documents. There are records showing that some documents related to certain treaties are kept at the National Archives. But we do not have clear information as to whether those are the actual official treaties.” Nepal, however, has documents related to the 1816 treaty and the 1950 treaties, he said.

The treaty provided the basis for the demarcation of the boundary between Nepal and then British India.

The report said, in 2016, when the Eminent Persons’ Group on Nepal-India Relations began discussions on reviewing or replacing the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship, the Nepali side attempted to locate the original document, signed by then Prime Minister Mohan Shumsher and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Chandeshwar Prasad Narayan Singh. It failed to find the original.

The government subsequently provided the Bhekh Bahadur Thapa-led committee with a second copy of the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship.

This prompted a parliamentary inquiry into the whereabouts of the original documents. On July 22, the Delegated Legislation and Governance Committee of the National Assembly concluded that the original copies of both the Sugauli Treaty and the Nepal-India Treaty of Peace and Friendship could not be found in Nepal. The committee said it had conducted a thorough search of all possible locations where historical documents might be preserved, including libraries, archives and repositories, as well as the Department of Archaeology, Narayanhiti Palace Museum, Ministry of Law and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The issue had also been raised in the House of Representatives in 2019. Then Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali said his ministry possessed copies of both treaties but was uncertain whether they were the originals.

“We have both treaties, but we have to forensically verify whether these copies are originals or not,” Gyawali said. “We are also trying to find historical documents and maps in India and the United Kingdom.”