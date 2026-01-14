ETV Bharat / international

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Arrives In Beijing For Landmark 4-Day Visit To China

Beijing: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Beijing on Wednesday night, beginning a four-day visit designed to repair foundering relations between the two nations as Canada looks to develop relations with countries other than the United States. It's the first visit of a Canadian leader to China in nearly a decade. Carney will meet with Premier Li Qiang, his counterpart as head of government, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China's state media has been calling on the Canadian government to set a foreign policy path independent of the United States — what it calls "strategic autonomy."

Canada has long been one of America's closest allies, geographically and otherwise. But Beijing is hoping that President Donald Trump's economic aggression — and, now, military action — against other countries will erode that longstanding relationship. Trump has said, among other things, that Canada could become the 51st U.S. state.