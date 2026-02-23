ETV Bharat / international

Canadian PM Carney To Visit India On Feb 26, Meet With PM Modi

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to India, Australia and Japan from February 26 to March 7, an official statement from Carney's office said on Monday. The focus during his visit will be on businesses across trade, energy, technology, and defence, the Canadian government statement said.

"Prime Minister Carney will first visit Mumbai, then New Delhi, India, where he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders will focus on elevating and expanding the Canada-India relationship, with ambitious new partnerships in trade, energy, technology and artificial intelligence (AI), talent and culture, and defence. He will meet with business leaders to identify investment opportunities in Canada and create new partnerships between businesses in both nations," the statement read. This will be Carney's first visit to India after he assumed office following Justin Trudeau.

"In a more divided and uncertain world, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control. We are building a stronger, more independent, and more resilient economy. We are building our strength at home, diversifying our trade abroad, and attracting massive new international investment. To these ends, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that he will travel to India, Australia, and Japan, from February 26 to March 7, 2026, to unlock new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses across trade, energy, technology, and defence," Carney's office said in a statement.

Through these visits to three of Canada's strongest Indo-Pacific partners, Carney will deepen regional ties that are critical to our security and prosperity.

India was Canada's seventh-largest goods and services trading partner in 2024, wherein the two-way trade between the two countries was nearly $31 billion, as per the Canadian government. During the 2025 G20 Leaders' Summit, New Delhi and Ottawa agreed to formally launch negotiations for an ambitious Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which aims to double the two-way trade between the two nations to $70 billion by 2030.