ETV Bharat / international

Canadian PM Marks Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day, Reaffirms Support for Justice and Human Rights

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday marked Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day, paying tribute to victims of the Sri Lankan civil war and reiterating Canada’s commitment to justice, human rights and accountability.

In an official statement released, Carney said Canada joined Tamil communities across the country and around the world in commemorating the day, honouring the memory of tens of thousands of civilians who lost their lives during Sri Lanka’s decades-long ethnic conflict.

''The Sri Lankan civil war claimed tens of thousands of civilian lives over more than a quarter-century. We honour those who lost their lives and stand with survivors, families and communities who endured profound suffering,'' the Prime Minister said.

Carney noted that Canada hosts one of the world's largest Tamil diaspora populations, including many who sought refuge from violence and persecution during and after the conflict. Recalling Canada's parliamentary recognition of the day, he pointed out that in 2022, the Canadian Parliament unanimously recognised May 18 as Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day and formally acknowledged atrocities committed against Tamils in Sri Lanka as genocide.

The Prime Minister said Canada would continue supporting international efforts aimed at promoting accountability, protecting human rights and encouraging lasting peace in Sri Lanka. ''We reaffirm our commitment to human dignity and justice, and to ensuring that such grave violations of human rights are never ignored or forgotten,'' he said.