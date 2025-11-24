ETV Bharat / international

Canadian PM Carney To Visit India Next Year

In this image posted on Nov. 23, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa. ( PTI )

Johannesburg: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to visit India following bilateral talks between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit in South Africa. "Prime Minister Carney accepted Prime Minister Modi’s invitation to visit India in early 2026," said a statement issued by the Canadian Prime Minister's office on Sunday.

PM Modi extended an invitation to PM Carney to visit India during the bilaterals in Johannesburg on Sunday. The two leaders agreed to unlock the potential for deeper cooperation in defence and space sectors, besides advancing ties in areas such as trade, investment, technology and energy during the talks.

"The leaders agreed to formally launch negotiations for an ambitious Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) encompassing goods, services, investment, agriculture and agri-food, digital trade, mobility, and sustainable development," it said. The prime ministers agreed on the importance of regular reciprocal high-level visits, including by ministers and members of the business community, it added.