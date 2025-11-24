ETV Bharat / international

Canadian PM Carney To Visit India Next Year

Both leaders agreed on the importance of regular reciprocal high-level visits, including by ministers and members of the business community.

In this image posted on Nov. 23, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa.
In this image posted on Nov. 23, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa. (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 24, 2025 at 2:00 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Johannesburg: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to visit India following bilateral talks between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit in South Africa. "Prime Minister Carney accepted Prime Minister Modi’s invitation to visit India in early 2026," said a statement issued by the Canadian Prime Minister's office on Sunday.

PM Modi extended an invitation to PM Carney to visit India during the bilaterals in Johannesburg on Sunday. The two leaders agreed to unlock the potential for deeper cooperation in defence and space sectors, besides advancing ties in areas such as trade, investment, technology and energy during the talks.

"The leaders agreed to formally launch negotiations for an ambitious Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) encompassing goods, services, investment, agriculture and agri-food, digital trade, mobility, and sustainable development," it said. The prime ministers agreed on the importance of regular reciprocal high-level visits, including by ministers and members of the business community, it added.

Carney also welcomed the progress being made in the law enforcement dialogue between the two countries. The India-Canada relations hit rock bottom following then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in 2023 of a potential Indian link to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India had dismissed his accusation as "absurd". The two sides have taken several steps in recent months to normalise their relations. They have also agreed to revive several mechanisms to advance relations in a range of areas.

Also Read:

  1. Punjab Youth With Canada Dream Dies By Suicide After Being 'Duped' By Travel Agent; Complaint Lodged
  2. ACITI Partnership: New Trilateral Tech Alliance Seeks To Redraw Global Innovation Map

TAGGED:

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER MARK CARNEY
PM CARNEY TO VISIT INDIA NEXT YEAR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Winner Dr Madhavi Latha On Making Way, Building Bridges

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Why Pallabi Ghosh Chose To Become A Human Trafficking Activist

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.