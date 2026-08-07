ETV Bharat / international

Canadian PM Carney Says US Trade Talks Are 'Nasty' After Trump Criticizes Canada's Leadership

Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday that trade negotiations with the United States had turned “nasty” after President Donald Trump derided America’s neighbor and its leadership while threatening to expand tariffs. Carney said Canada remained engaged in the negotiations despite Trump’s comments, describing the talks as a fight to protect Canadian workers and businesses.

“This is a tough negotiation,” Carney said in French. “You can say ‘nasty.’ But this is a question of Canadian jobs. It’s a question of the future of Canadian businesses.” Trump criticized Canada during a speech Wednesday in Las Vegas. “Canada’s nasty. They are. They’re nasty,” Trump said. “I love the people, but they’re nasty. Nasty leadership.”

Carney said “we are in the middle of a tariff war with the Americans” but laughed when asked about Trump’s description. He said Canadian negotiators were in Washington this week and that he expected further conversations with Trump after speaking with him last week.

The United States already has tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminium and automobiles. Trump has threatened to impose 50% tariffs on more Canadian goods beginning Aug. 19.

Tariffs are taxes on imports, which companies can then pass along to consumers in the form of higher prices. The president maintains that the costs created by tariffs will cause manufacturing to relocate to the U.S., though there is little evidence of that in the economic data.

Trump’s tariff threats and repeated suggestions that Canada should become the 51st U.S. state have angered many Canadians, prompting many Canadians to cancel trips to the United States.