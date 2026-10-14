ETV Bharat / international

Canadian Foreign Minister Says India-Canada Ties Are Starting To Flourish

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand at an event in Paris on June 12. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand said Canada's relations with India are beginning to "flourish" as the two countries seek to deepen economic ties amid an increasingly volatile geopolitical climate.

"Canada had work to do to ensure we had stable elevated relations with countries around the world, including India, the sixth-largest economy in the world at $4 trillion," said Anand at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum being held in New Delhi.

She added: "And to see this (India-Canada) bilateral relationship beginning to flourish is part of the work that we are doing to ensure that we are working with countries around the world." Her remarks come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Tuesday that he had a "warm and productive" telephonic conversation with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney. During the call, the two leaders "agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties". They agreed to conclude negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement at the earliest opportunity, said Carney's office. India and Canada have improved ties under Prime Minister Mark Carney, who came to power in early 2025. The two sies have maintained high level contact with Carney visiting India early this year. The two sides are now negotiating a trade deal to deepen economic linkages and double two-way trade to $70 billion by 2030.