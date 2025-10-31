ETV Bharat / international

Canadian Court Sentences Indian-Origin Man To 25 Years' Imprisonment For 2022 Homicide

Ottawa: A Canadian court has sentenced an Indian-origin man to 25 years of imprisonment in a 2022 homicide case, local media reported. A jury at the Supreme Court of British Columbia convicted Balraj Basra of first-degree murder and arson on Tuesday, City News reported.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says Basra is the third man to be convicted in the shooting death of Vishal Walia at a golf club on the lands of the University of British Columbia on October 17, 2022, CBC reported on Wednesday.