Canada's Captive Whales Face Euthanasia Threat And Uncertain Future

This aerial view shows various belugas still held in captivity at the now closed Artic Cove exhibit, at Marineland, in Niagara Falls, Canada ( AFP )

Niagara Falls: The remaining 30 captive belugas at Canada's Marineland have nothing to do but wait. The reportedly bankrupt former tourist attraction is closed to visitors, so the whales circle their decaying pools, while the park's owners -- who issued a shocking threat to euthanize the belugas -- spar with the government over what happens next.

Marineland, near the famed Niagara Falls, was once a profitable theme park. Its catchy jingle, which builds to the tagline "Everyone Loves Marineland," was a staple on Canadian television.

But the park has been mired in controversy for years, and its eerily empty walkways were visible from outside during a visit earlier this month.

Since 2019, 20 animals, including 19 belugas, have died at Marineland, according to a tally by the Canadian Press.

The park has said all the deaths were from natural causes, but animal welfare officials from the province of Ontario have been investigating Marineland for five years and concerns about the park's water system have persisted.

Having been raised in captivity, the whales likely would not survive in the wild.

Marineland thought it had a solution last month, when it announced plans to export the belugas to the Chimelong Ocean Kingdom theme park in China.

Canada's federal government blocked that idea, rejecting a solution it said perpetuated the whales' exploitation.

Escalating the saga, Marineland announced it was "fully indebted and rapidly running out of resources to provide adequate care for the whales."

"Our only options at this point are to either relocate the whales or face the devastating decision of euthanasia," a statement said.

Marineland has refused AFP's repeated requests for comment about the possible next steps.

'Heinous'

Phil Demers, a former Marineland trainer turned whistleblower, has worked to document alleged abuses at the park.

The euthanasia threat is "not real," he told AFP.

"It's illegal. No one's going to ever participate in such a heinous thing," he said.

Demers insisted the park is solely motivated by profit, and wants to sell the whales.

Still, he said, Marineland's plan to move the belugas to another park, including possibly the one in China, was the only viable option.

"It's a question of where and when, not if," he said.