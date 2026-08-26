ETV Bharat / international

'Canada Will Match New US Tariffs Dollar For Dollar': PM Carney Announces $7.5B Support For Workers, Businesses

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday (local time) said that Canada will match the new US tariffs dollar for dollar and introduce USD 7.5 billion in new and enhanced measures to support Canadian workers and businesses.

In a post on X, Carney said, "Canada will match the new U.S. tariffs dollar for dollar. In addition, we are introducing $7.5 billion in new and enhanced measures to support Canadian workers and businesses. That builds on the nearly $25 billion in supports introduced since the implementation of the U.S. unjustified tariffs."

The Canadian government said it had suspended trade negotiations with the United States after Washington proposed new terms that were "not in Canada's best interest," effectively "asking too much of Canada, and offering too little in return."

"When the United States asked too much and offered too little, we chose to stand up for Canadians," Francois-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Finance and National Revenue, said in the release. Champagne said Canada's response would include counter-tariffs as well as financial support for workers and businesses affected by the trade conflict.

"Our dollar-for-dollar, rate-for-rate counter-tariffs as well as a multi-billion dollar support package will protect workers, farmers, families, and businesses," he said. Effective September 8, Canada will impose counter-tariffs of 15, 25 and 50 per cent on products targeted by US Section 338 and Section 232 tariffs, with the rate for each product matching the corresponding US rate.