ETV Bharat / international

Canada To Send 300-member Trade Delegation To India, Largest In Over 30 Years

Ottawa: Canada will send nearly 300 business delegates to India next week on its largest trade mission to the country in over 30 years, seeking to expand commercial ties and “more than double bilateral trade” by 2030.

Led by Canadian Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu, the delegation will visit Mumbai and Bengaluru from October 12 to 17, according to an official statement on Friday.

“By matching Canadian expertise in sectors like aerospace, agri-food and clean technology with India’s growing demand, we will diversify our trade and attract new investment,” Sidhu said.

The mission comes as India and Canada are working to conclude negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by the end of this year. The fifth round of negotiations was held in Ottawa from October 5 to 9.

Sidhu met Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on the margins of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Milwaukee, US on October 1, where they discussed progress in the negotiations and efforts to deepen bilateral trade and investment ties.

The two countries announced the renewed push for a comprehensive trade agreement during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to India in March, setting a target of raising two-way trade to CAD 70 billion (around Rs. 4.75 lakh crore) by 2030. In 2025, bilateral trade in goods and services totalled CAD 30.4 billion, according to the Canadian government data.