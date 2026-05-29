ETV Bharat / international

Canada Police Says Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Sent Threat Letter Last Year

Toronto: The Canadian police has said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang sent a letter to it last year claiming it had more than "1,000 individuals willing to carry out shootings" in the country as part of its extortion operations targeting the South Asian diaspora, according to a media report. The letter was delivered on August 13, 2025, to a police station in Abbotsford in British Columbia, Canadian broadcaster Global News reported on Thursday.

The matter came to light during a deportation hearing when Edmonton Police Service Constable Kevin St Louis elaborated on the content of the letter while testifying before the Immigration and Refugee Board. “Police actually received a letter addressed to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that was sent to a police station,” St Louis told the Immigration and Refugee Board.

“This specific letter outlined essentially their criminal organisation, where they talked about having upwards of 1,000 individuals who are willing to carry out these shootings as a part of the group,” he was quoted as saying by Global News.

"It also alludes to how every business needs to pay its tax, which I think clearly demonstrates the monetary gain that this group is looking to obtain as a result of these extortions,” St Louis reportedly told the Board.

The news report further said that the Abbotsford Police Department confirmed receiving the letter. "Details of this letter were shared with our law enforcement partners engaged in combating the extortion crisis across Canada,” Sergeant Paul Walker told Global News.

“Detectives working in our internal AbbyPD extortion task force (Operation Community Shield) began to investigate the origin of this letter and the contents spoken about within,” he added.

The person whose deportation hearing was underway before the Immigration and Refugee Board on Thursday is suspected to be a member of an Edmonton-based extortion gang linked to violence in at least three Canadian provinces.

Appearing as a witness, officer St Louis, who is the member of an investigating group focussing on organised crime, gave a rare briefing on the Bishnoi gang, which was named a designated terrorist group in Canada last year.