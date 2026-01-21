ETV Bharat / international

Canada Models Hypothetical US Invasion, Plans To Copy Afghan Mujahideen's Tactics In Fighting Americans: Report

A Canadian soldier dismantles a drone as a team from the Canadian Navy test thermal imaging drone capabilities in Arctic environments, during Operation Nanook, the Canadian Armed Forces' annual Arctic training and sovereignty operation, in Inuvik, Northwest Territories, Canada, February 27, 2025. ( AFP )

Hyderabad: Canadian armed forces plan to fight invading US forces the way Afghan Mujahideen fought against Russian and American invasion in Afghanistan, in case Washington decides to attack Canada, says a report in Canadian media.

The Globe and Mail report 'Military models Canadian response to hypothetical American invasion' published on Tuesday quotes unidentified officials who say that the Canadian Armed Forces have modelled a hypothetical US military invasion of Canada and the country's potential response.

The model, according to an unidentified official in the report, includes tactics used by the Afghan Mujahideen in their hit-and-run attacks on Russian soldiers during the 1979-1989 Soviet-Afghan War.

"These were the same tactics employed by the Taliban in their 20-year war against the US and allied forces that included Canada. Many of the 158 Canadian soldiers killed in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2014 were struck by improvised explosive devices or IEDs," says the report.

Such insurgency tactics are aimed at imposing mass casualties on US occupying forces, the official is quoted as saying in the report.

While Canada believes any such invasion by the US is not on the cards, it is also wary of President Donald Trump repeatedly musing about making Canada the 51st US state.