ETV Bharat / international

Canada’s Khalistan Crackdown Pressures ISI-Backed Networks, Agencies Warn Of Punjab Misadventure

New Delhi: The Canadian agencies are making it extremely hard for pro-Khalistan elements to operate on their soil, with a lot of action against such elements following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney. The two leaders also held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi during which the issue relating to the pro-Khalistan elements came up.

Since the meeting, there have been a slew of measures undertaken by the Canadian authorities which have reduced Khalistani extremism largely. A new anti-hate bill was passed by the Canadian government, and this will have a major impact on the Khalistani elements.

Further, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) said that the June 23, 1985, bombing of the Air India Kanishka Flight 182 was the handiwork of Canada-based Khalistani extremists. An Indian official said that these are important developments which will frustrate the Khalistani elements, who, for a long time, have had a free run in Canada.

The CSIS report is important since the agency has not, in recent years, directly blamed the Khalistani elements for the bombing in such clear and explicit terms. The official said that following the meeting between the two Prime Ministers, not only has action been taken in Canada, but the country has realised that these elements are dangerous not just to India but to Canada as well.

Previous governments in Canada were soft on these elements and always let them go, citing freedom of expression. The new government, however, realises that the violence has been spreading on the streets of Canada, which is causing a law and order problem.

Further, these elements are using Canadian soil to carry out subversive activities in India. In addition to planning terror acts, these elements have vandalised Hindu temples in Canada. There has been anti-India graffiti scribbled on these temples, and these issues have been raised in the past by India, too.