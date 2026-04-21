ETV Bharat / international

Canada Court Sentences Killer Of Ghaziabad Student Kartik Vasudev To Life Imprisonment

Toronto: A court in Toronto has sentenced a man to life imprisonment after rejecting his plea of not being criminally responsible due to a mental disorder in the killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev, his family said on Tuesday.

The Superior Court of Toronto, presided over by Justice Jane Kelly, on Monday found Richard Edwin guilty on two counts of first-degree murder for the killings of two strangers on April 7 and April 9, 2022, according to Global News Toronto.

While Edwin admitted to shooting the 21-year-old Vasudev, a resident of Ghaziabad and a student of Seneca College, his defence argued that he should be declared not criminally responsible (NCR) as he was suffering from a mental disorder and could not distinguish right from wrong.

The court acknowledged that Edwin was suffering from schizophrenia at the time of the incident, but rejected the NCR plea and awarded him life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

The judgment, published in the Global News Toronto and shared with PTI by the victim's father, detailed the sequence of events leading to the killing. It stated that Vasudev was walking past Sherbourne station towards the Bloor Street East staircase when Edwin rushed past him, turned back and fired multiple shots at his back.