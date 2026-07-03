ETV Bharat / international

Canada Advances Alberta Pipeline To Pacific Coast To Expand Oil Exports Beyond The US

Toronto: Canada moved Thursday to advance a new pipeline from Alberta to the Pacific Coast as Prime Minister Mark Carney seeks to reduce the country’s dependence on the United States as its main oil customer, while trying to ease separatist tensions in the energy-rich province without abandoning environmental protections on British Columbia’s northern coast.

Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith unveiled a proposed route through southern British Columbia, saying the project would open more Canadian oil to Asian markets while preserving a ban on oil tankers off northern British Columbia.

“The best route for a new pipeline is one that goes through one that already exists south through the Trans Mountain corridor, to our Pacific Coast, the gateway to the world’s fastest growing markets,” Carney said in Calgary. Carney has set a goal for Canada to double its non-U.S. exports in the next decade and has said a pipeline can reduce the price discount on current oil sales to U.S. markets.

Smith wants Alberta to double oil production to eight million barrels per day over the next 10 to 15 years. “The world is asking Canada to step up and provide stable, democratic and reliable energy supply that countries around the world are looking for,” Smith said. “This is not just another energy project. It’s a nation-building project that will unlock wealth and opportunity.”

Smith said Pembina Pipeline Corporation will be involved as a partner with government. She said what the share of the private sector stake will be remains to be seen. Smith has long complained that Carney’s predecessor, Justin Trudeau, hindered the province’s energy industry and fueled separatist sentiment. Alberta is holding a public vote in the fall on whether to hold a referendum on leaving Canada.