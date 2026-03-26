Can Iran Legally Claim Sovereignty Over The Strait Of Hormuz?
Iran seeks recognition of sovereignty over Hormuz, citing territorial waters. But does international maritime law allow Tehran to regulate passage through this vital global chokepoint?
Published : March 26, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
New Delhi: As war rages across West Asia following the February 28 outbreak of hostilities, diplomacy has stumbled into one of the most sensitive legal fault lines in global maritime order: the status of the Strait of Hormuz.
While rejecting the US’ 15-point ceasefire proposal, Iran has countered with five demands of its own – among them, formal international recognition of Iran's sovereignty over the narrow waterway through which a significant share of the world's oil and gas supplies transit daily.
At first glance, Iran's argument appears grounded in geography and maritime law. The Strait of Hormuz is a waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. On the north coast lies Iran, and on the south coast lies the Musandam Peninsula, shared by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Musandam Governorate, an exclave of Oman. The strait is about 104 miles (90 nautical miles or 167 km) long, with a width varying from about 60 miles (52 nautical miles or 97 km) to 24 miles (21 nautical miles or 39 km).
It provides the only sea passage from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean and is one of the world's most strategically important choke points. During 2023–2025, 20 per cent of the world's liquefied natural gas (LNG) and 25 per cent of seaborne oil trade passed through the strait annually. It is a major source of petroleum products for Europe and Asia and has been described as "critical" to Europe's energy security. It is also the only maritime route for several Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, including Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, and disruption to the strait can cause severe supply shortages.
The strait has traditionally never been closed for extended time during West Asian conflicts though Iran occasionally had threatened to close it, and preparations to mine it were undertaken. However, the Strait has now become a major focus of the international community after the US-Israel coalition attacked Iran on February 28, 2026.
With Iran on one side and Oman on the other, almost the entire strait falls within territorial waters. Tehran argues that this gives it extensive jurisdiction and the right to regulate passage. But whether this interpretation holds under the broader framework of international maritime law is far more contested.
Under international maritime law, coastal states can claim a territorial sea up to 12 nautical miles from their baseline, which is normally the low-water mark.
Iran argues that it has drawn baselines along its coast and around islands at the entrance to the strait that extend its territorial waters, giving it extensive maritime jurisdiction.
Iran controls several key strategically significant islands in the Strait of Hormuz, including Qeshm, Hormuz, Larak, and the disputed Abu Musa and the Tunb islands. These islands serve as crucial military positions for Iran’s naval power, including missile batteries and fast-attack boat bases, with Qeshm being the largest and a major logistical hub.
While not directly in the Strait, Kharg Island is the centre for Iran's oil exports. The island has come under attack from the US-Israel coalition, and Washington has also threatened to occupy it.
Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), "transit passage" applies to narrow straits connecting two parts of the high seas or exclusive economic zones (EEZs), and cannot be suspended by coastal states. It lets ships and aircraft pass through without hindrance. Iran, however, has not ratified UNCLOS, but has only signed it.
Tehran has rejected the automatic application of the transit passage regime to all states, instead insisting on prior consent or regulation of naval and military transit through its waters.
According to Mark Chadwwick, Principal Lecturer, Nottingham Law School, Iran does have a limited right to respond in self-defence, but only against military targets and within strict limits, and that any attempt to completely close the Strait of Hormuz would be difficult to justify.
"The UN Convention on the Law of the Sea makes clear that ‘all ships and aircraft enjoy the right of transit passage, which shall not be impeded’ and that ‘states bordering straits shall not hamper transit passage’," Chadwick writes in a blog on the Nottingham Trent University website.
"Iran is not a party to the Convention, but the obligations here are considered to be part of customary international law - therefore binding nevertheless - and Iran has in any case indicated, in the past, that it recognises this position. The key question, then, is whether the attacks against Iran shift this status quo."
While stating that the legality of the US-Israeli attack against Iran is "at best, deeply questionable", Chadwick argues that "in the context of the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran would be permitted to attack, where necessary to defend itself: (a) US/Israeli military vessels; (b) merchant vessels if the cargo/oil is intended for military use by states attacking Iran (where they make an effective contribution to military action and their destruction offers Iran a definite military advantage); (c) any vessels ‘sailing under convoy of enemy warships’ (in other words, any ships that the US or Israeli navies escort through the Strait could be considered as legitimate targets by Iran)".
But, the fact of the matter is that, although Iran hasn't ratified UNCLOS, most legal scholars and states consider transit passage through international straits to be customary international law - meaning it binds all states regardless of treaty status.
This regime is reflected in UNCLOS Articles 37–44 and is designed to ensure that chokepoints like Hormuz remain open for global commerce. Under this regime, neither Iran nor Oman can unilaterally block passage, even for political reasons. The passage must be continuous and expeditious, and coastal states may not suspend it.
According to Redza Zakaria, Head Unit of Maritime Law, Policy and Governance at the Institute of Ocean Earth and Sciences (IOES) and Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Law, Universiti Malaya, UNCLOS classifies international straits as maritime spaces allowing "transit passage" between parts of the high seas or exclusive economic zones (EEZs).
"In short, while Iran has the right to defend itself and may invoke domestic legal grounds and national security to justify restrictions on navigation, such actions, if carried out, would likely be viewed as violations of UNCLOS and customary international laws," Zakaria writes in an article on Malaysian news website Business Today.
So, the question that arises is: can Iran claim total sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz? Under widely accepted international law, no! Iran cannot claim total sovereignty that allows it to unilaterally control or block passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
The prevailing legal framework (customary law and UNCLOS principles) protects free transit passage for all nations. Iran’s domestic legal positions and political assertions contradict these international norms, making such unilateral claims legally weak. However, Iran can exert influence and disrupt traffic through military power, geographic positioning, and by coercive measures, giving it leverage.
That influence can feel like control in practice - but it still doesn’t equate to a recognised legal sovereign right to close or regulate the strait for all shipping.
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