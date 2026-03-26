ETV Bharat / international

Can Iran Legally Claim Sovereignty Over The Strait Of Hormuz?

New Delhi: As war rages across West Asia following the February 28 outbreak of hostilities, diplomacy has stumbled into one of the most sensitive legal fault lines in global maritime order: the status of the Strait of Hormuz.

While rejecting the US’ 15-point ceasefire proposal, Iran has countered with five demands of its own – among them, formal international recognition of Iran's sovereignty over the narrow waterway through which a significant share of the world's oil and gas supplies transit daily.

At first glance, Iran's argument appears grounded in geography and maritime law. The Strait of Hormuz is a waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. On the north coast lies Iran, and on the south coast lies the Musandam Peninsula, shared by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Musandam Governorate, an exclave of Oman. The strait is about 104 miles (90 nautical miles or 167 km) long, with a width varying from about 60 miles (52 nautical miles or 97 km) to 24 miles (21 nautical miles or 39 km).

File photo of Strait Of Hormuz (Getty Images)

It provides the only sea passage from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean and is one of the world's most strategically important choke points. During 2023–2025, 20 per cent of the world's liquefied natural gas (LNG) and 25 per cent of seaborne oil trade passed through the strait annually. It is a major source of petroleum products for Europe and Asia and has been described as "critical" to Europe's energy security. It is also the only maritime route for several Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, including Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, and disruption to the strait can cause severe supply shortages.

The strait has traditionally never been closed for extended time during West Asian conflicts though Iran occasionally had threatened to close it, and preparations to mine it were undertaken. However, the Strait has now become a major focus of the international community after the US-Israel coalition attacked Iran on February 28, 2026.

With Iran on one side and Oman on the other, almost the entire strait falls within territorial waters. Tehran argues that this gives it extensive jurisdiction and the right to regulate passage. But whether this interpretation holds under the broader framework of international maritime law is far more contested.

Under international maritime law, coastal states can claim a territorial sea up to 12 nautical miles from their baseline, which is normally the low-water mark.

File photo of Strait Of Hormuz (Getty Images)

Iran argues that it has drawn baselines along its coast and around islands at the entrance to the strait that extend its territorial waters, giving it extensive maritime jurisdiction.

Iran controls several key strategically significant islands in the Strait of Hormuz, including Qeshm, Hormuz, Larak, and the disputed Abu Musa and the Tunb islands. These islands serve as crucial military positions for Iran’s naval power, including missile batteries and fast-attack boat bases, with Qeshm being the largest and a major logistical hub.

While not directly in the Strait, Kharg Island is the centre for Iran's oil exports. The island has come under attack from the US-Israel coalition, and Washington has also threatened to occupy it.