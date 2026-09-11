ETV Bharat / international

Can India Turn BRICS Anti-terror Rhetoric Into Operational Cooperation?

New Delhi: As India seeks to transform broad declarations into concrete cooperation on issues like terrorism and transnational organised crime at the 18th BRICS Summit, security and diplomatic experts on Friday gave mixed reactions over the issue.



It is worth mentioning that the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Relations meeting held in New Delhi in May, had also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the framework of BRICS strategic partnership under the three pillars---political and security, economic and financial, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

However, the India’s challenge stems from the widening geopolitical and security differences within BRICS. With China, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other members bringing different strategic interests and threat perceptions to the table, reaching consensus on the definition, sources and manifestations of terrorism may prove considerably harder than securing another political declaration.



“The challenge for India will be to build cooperation despite significant differences among BRICS members, particularly on geopolitics and national security priorities. China, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE and other members do not necessarily share identical threat perceptions or approaches to terrorism and cyber security,” said security expert Prakash Singh to ETV Bharat.



Diplomatic expert Dr (Capt) Sikandar Rizvi said that India’s current relation with all the participating countries may be an opportunity to transform declaration into action.



“Let’s wait for a day or two. We will come to know everything once the top leaderships sit for discussion and come out with a resolution,” said Dr Rizvi emphasizing that India may push to enhance trade relations with the BRICS nations.



From declarations to action



India has consistently pushed for stronger international action against terrorism arguing that counter-terrorism cooperation cannot remain confined to political statements.



BRICS has already developed an institutional framework for counter-terrorism. Its Counter-Terrorism Working Group and specialised sub-groups have provided a platform for members to exchange views on terrorism, radicalisation, terrorist financing and the misuse of technology.



Previous BRICS declarations have also repeatedly condemned terrorism in all its forms and called for cooperation against terrorist financing, radicalisation, organised crime and the misuse of information and communication technologies. The 2020 BRICS declaration, for instance, reaffirmed cooperation against terrorism, including terrorist financing networks, while welcoming the work of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group and its sub-groups.



Similarly, the Brasília Declaration called for preventing the financing of terrorist networks, implementing relevant UN Security Council resolutions and strengthening cooperation through the BRICS counter-terrorism mechanism. It also highlighted the need to address the misuse of ICTs for criminal and terrorist activities.



The question before India now is whether these commitments can be translated into real-time intelligence sharing, coordinated investigations, financial tracking and joint action against terrorist networks.



Terror financing---India’s key priority



For New Delhi, terror financing is likely to remain one of the most important areas where BRICS can deliver practical outcomes. India has repeatedly argued that terrorist organisations cannot operate without access to financial networks, whether through conventional banking channels, illicit trade, hawala, shell entities, cryptocurrencies or other emerging mechanisms.



India’s broader multilateral counter-terrorism policy has also emphasised information sharing, threat assessments, mutual legal assistance and agency-to-agency cooperation.



The China factor

