Can China's New Corridor Push Test India's Eastern Strategy?
The initiative signals China's expanding strategic footprint in India’s neighbourhood amid intensifying Indo-Pacific competition.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 9:35 PM IST
New Delhi: China’s proposal for a China-Myanmar-Bangladesh Economic Corridor has added a new dimension to the strategic contest unfolding across South Asia and the Indo-Pacific.
Announced during talks between Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday, the initiative, if realised, could reshape connectivity patterns in India’s eastern neighbourhood and expand Beijing’s economic and strategic footprint in the Bay of Bengal region.
“Today, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had detailed discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping on connectivity… A proposal came there on how an economic corridor could be established from Bangladesh to China via Myanmar,” the Prothom Alo news website quoted Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Mahdi Amin as saying.
Briefing the media at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Mahdi Amin said that the two leaders discussed various bilateral issues relating to connectivity, people-to-people contact, further enhancing bilateral ties and regarding Chinese support for modernising Chittagong and Mongla sea ports.
He said the main objective of this economic corridor would be to expand Bangladesh’s economy, increase economic transactions, and further enhance multimodal transportation.
Mahdi Amin also said that China expressed interest in further modernising Chittagong port to make it as a regional business hub.
“We want to work on how this port can be developed into a regional hub that will serve not only Bangladesh but also other countries,” he said.
Apart from this, he said that China has shown interest in upgrading Mongla port and making it more progressive and service-oriented, as discussions were held on these matters.
If implemented, the proposed China-Myanmar-Bangladesh Economic Corridor would effectively create a strategic arc stretching from China’s Yunnan province through Myanmar to Bangladesh and the Bay of Bengal.
For India, this would represent the emergence of a major Chinese-backed connectivity architecture immediately adjacent to its sensitive northeastern region.
The proposal can be viewed as an extension of China’s existing Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) footprint in South Asia and as a possible eastern counterpart to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in India’s west. India claims the CPEC passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
The Bay of Bengal has become one of the principal theatres of geopolitical competition in the Indo-Pacific.
China already maintains significant economic and infrastructure stakes in Bangladesh, including ports, power projects and transport infrastructure. In Myanmar, Beijing is advancing the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor centred around the strategic Kyaukpyu deep-sea port and special economic zone on the Bay of Bengal.
The inclusion of Bangladesh into a larger corridor framework would substantially expand China’s economic and strategic footprint in waters that India traditionally regarded as its sphere of influence.
From New Delhi’s perspective, this could contribute to the gradual emergence of a Chinese-supported logistical and commercial network across the northern Indian Ocean.
Perhaps the most immediate implication concerns India’s northeastern states.
The proposed corridor would pass through regions surrounding India’s narrow Siliguri Corridor, often referred to as the “Chicken’s Neck”, which connects mainland India to the Northeast.
A Chinese-supported economic corridor linking Myanmar and Bangladesh could potentially increase Beijing’s political and economic influence in areas surrounding India’s most vulnerable geographical chokepoint.
Indian security planners have long viewed the Northeast not merely as a developmental issue but also as a strategic frontier requiring robust connectivity and infrastructure.
India has invested considerable diplomatic and financial resources in positioning itself as the principal connectivity provider in its immediate neighbourhood.
Projects such as the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project, the Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal (BBIN) connectivity initiatives and BIMSTEC transport cooperation form the backbone of India’s eastern regional integration strategy.
A Chinese-led corridor involving Bangladesh and Myanmar could compete with, complement or potentially overshadow some of these initiatives depending on its eventual scope and financing structure.
For India, the proposed corridor also reflects Bangladesh’s increasingly sophisticated balancing strategy.
Under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Dhaka appears determined to maintain strong relations with both New Delhi and Beijing while maximising economic benefits from each relationship. Bangladesh has simultaneously sought closer ties with China while preserving working relations with India.
Rajiv Bhatia, former Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, however, remains sceptical about whether the proposed China-Myanmar-Bangladesh corridor can become a reality in the near future.
“China has just received two important visits from our neighbourhood, namely the President of Myanmar and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and both obviously were focused on deepening economic and other cooperation and certainly also in the fields of infrastructure, connectivity, trade and border cooperation,” Bhatia told ETV Bharat. “So, those points are very similar to both.”
He said that China has favoured for a long time a forum of four countries, namely China, Bangladesh, Myanmar and India.
“In the previous decade, there were many attempts to build that, but then that never succeeded,” he elaborated. “So now they are trying a new thing, which is a kind of connectivity concept and project involving Bangladesh, Myanmar and China.”
Bhatia explained that if one looks at the map carefully, one will find that there is a sea connectivity between Bangladesh and Myanmar as both countries are part of the Bay of Bengal region.
“There is also land connectivity,” he said. “There is about 271 km long common land border between Bangladesh and Myanmar. So, if let’s say you are sending exports from Bangladesh to Kunming in China. The short route will be via Myanmar, you know, either in southern Myanmar or northern Myanmar. But it cuts across Myanmar and then Bangladesh becomes a very, very immediate close neighbour of China, which in any case it is. So, the overall position is that until and unless we know what precise connectivity project is being planned, it will be difficult to comment on what the implications would be for India.”
He also pointed out the ongoing internal conflict in Myanmar that is hampering Indian connectivity projects like the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway and the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project.
“These are long-planned projects,” he said. “They have not come to fruition, neither the trilateral highway nor the Kaladan multimodal project.”
Bhatia said that the prospects of a new connectivity project via Myanmar have to be assessed in the light of the fate of India’s own connectivity projects through and to Myanmar.
“So, this point of internal security should also be kept in mind,” he said. “I think we should wait for more information about the precise connectivity project they are talking about, and then I think we will study and respond.”
For India, the proposed China-Myanmar-Bangladesh economic corridor serves as a reminder that regional influence increasingly depends on delivering connectivity, trade and development opportunities as much as traditional diplomacy or military power.
How New Delhi responds over the coming years may shape not only the future of its northeastern region but also the broader balance of power in the eastern Indian Ocean and the Indo-Pacific.
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