ETV Bharat / international

Can China's New Corridor Push Test India's Eastern Strategy?

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attend a meeting with Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China Friday, June 26, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: China’s proposal for a China-Myanmar-Bangladesh Economic Corridor has added a new dimension to the strategic contest unfolding across South Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

Announced during talks between Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday, the initiative, if realised, could reshape connectivity patterns in India’s eastern neighbourhood and expand Beijing’s economic and strategic footprint in the Bay of Bengal region.

“Today, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had detailed discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping on connectivity… A proposal came there on how an economic corridor could be established from Bangladesh to China via Myanmar,” the Prothom Alo news website quoted Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Mahdi Amin as saying.

Briefing the media at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Mahdi Amin said that the two leaders discussed various bilateral issues relating to connectivity, people-to-people contact, further enhancing bilateral ties and regarding Chinese support for modernising Chittagong and Mongla sea ports.

He said the main objective of this economic corridor would be to expand Bangladesh’s economy, increase economic transactions, and further enhance multimodal transportation.

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, second right, attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP)

Mahdi Amin also said that China expressed interest in further modernising Chittagong port to make it as a regional business hub.

“We want to work on how this port can be developed into a regional hub that will serve not only Bangladesh but also other countries,” he said.

Apart from this, he said that China has shown interest in upgrading Mongla port and making it more progressive and service-oriented, as discussions were held on these matters.

If implemented, the proposed China-Myanmar-Bangladesh Economic Corridor would effectively create a strategic arc stretching from China’s Yunnan province through Myanmar to Bangladesh and the Bay of Bengal.

For India, this would represent the emergence of a major Chinese-backed connectivity architecture immediately adjacent to its sensitive northeastern region.

The proposal can be viewed as an extension of China’s existing Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) footprint in South Asia and as a possible eastern counterpart to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in India’s west. India claims the CPEC passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Chinese President Xi Jinping, center left and Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing, center right. attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (AP)

The Bay of Bengal has become one of the principal theatres of geopolitical competition in the Indo-Pacific.

China already maintains significant economic and infrastructure stakes in Bangladesh, including ports, power projects and transport infrastructure. In Myanmar, Beijing is advancing the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor centred around the strategic Kyaukpyu deep-sea port and special economic zone on the Bay of Bengal.

The inclusion of Bangladesh into a larger corridor framework would substantially expand China’s economic and strategic footprint in waters that India traditionally regarded as its sphere of influence.

From New Delhi’s perspective, this could contribute to the gradual emergence of a Chinese-supported logistical and commercial network across the northern Indian Ocean.

Perhaps the most immediate implication concerns India’s northeastern states.