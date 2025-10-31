ETV Bharat / international

Camels Replace Cows As Kenya Battles Drought

In northern Kenya, where drought has decimated the cattle herds of the Samburu pastoral communities, camel farming is becoming increasingly common. These long-necked mammals, capable of feeding on dry grasses and going more than a week without drinking, can produce up to six times more milk than the native livestock. "I am very happy because we now have milk to give to the children during the dry season," says Soilin Lolpusike, mother of seven children. "Normally, we run out of milk during the drought and have nothing to give them." ( AFP )

Samburu: "God, God, God, protect them," chanted two herders, their eyes following a dozen camels rushing toward acacia trees, oblivious to the dry riverbed in northern Kenya where it hasn't rained since April.

Sitting on the edge of a nearby well, Chapan Lolpusike recounted how his cows and oxen "all died" following the worst drought in four decades, caused by a succession of poor rainfall in 2021 and 2022. After that, the herder made a sweeping change.

"We no longer have cattle at home. We only raise camels," said Lolpusike, a member of the semi-nomadic Samburu community.

Camels can graze on dry grasses, go more than a week without water, and produce up to six times more milk than cattle -- making them an increasingly necessary option in northern Kenya, an area particularly vulnerable to climate change.

Samburu county officials launched a camel programme in 2015 following several droughts that killed off at least 70 per cent of the cattle in Kenya's arid and semi-arid regions. The die-off had a devastating impact on malnutrition among local pastoralists.

Around 5,000 Somali camels -- a larger and more productive breed than the native herd -- have since been distributed, including 1,000 in the last year.

Camels for every family

Lolpusike, who previously knew nothing about camels, received some in 2023. In his manyatta -- a hamlet of rectangular huts nestled in a shrubby savannah -- a dozen camels lay peacefully chewing dry grass. The goal is for every family in the county to have their own, said village administrator James Lolpusike (no relation).