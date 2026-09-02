ETV Bharat / international

Cambodia Freezes $300 Million Of Cyber Fraud Gangs, Deports Thousands

New Delhi: Cambodia has started a major crackdown on cyber fraud gangs operating out of its soil. The development is of particular interest to India, since many Indian cyber fraud gangs operate from overseas locations, particularly in South East Asia.

A press statement issued on Wednesday by Cambodia's Commission for Combating Online Scams (CCOS) said that the Cambodian government has frozen a total of more than 300 million US dollars linked to cyber-fraud crimes, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.

"Spanning more than a year, the nationwide crackdown has enabled Cambodian authorities to freeze over 300 million US dollars in bank accounts linked to online scam crimes," the press release said. Authorities have forwarded 446 case files to the court involving 3,927 suspects, including ringleaders and accomplices, across 29 nationalities, Xinhua quoted the the press release as stating.

According to the press release, law enforcement forces suppressed 663 online scam operations between July 2025 and August 2026, leading to the apprehension of nearly 30,000 suspects representing 39 nationalities. While details of the nationalities were not released, there have been past instances of Indian youth being lured abroad with the promise of jobs, only to be held captive and forced to work for cyber fraud gangs.