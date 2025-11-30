California Shooting: 4 Dead, 10 Wounded In Firing At Banquet Hall In Stockton
The shooting occurred inside the banquet hall, which shares a parking lot with other businesses.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 10:16 AM IST
Stockton, California: Four people were killed and 10 wounded in a shooting during a family gathering at a banquet hall in Stockton, sheriff’s officials said Saturday.
Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County sheriff’s office, said the victims included both children and adults. Early indications “suggest this may have been a targeted incident,” Brent said during a news conference at the scene.
The shooting occurred inside the banquet hall, which shares a parking lot with other businesses. Detectives were still working to identify a possible motive. Authorities did not immediately provide additional information about the conditions of the victims. Officials said earlier that several were taken to hospitals.
This is a developing story. More details to follow.