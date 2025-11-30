ETV Bharat / international

California Shooting: 4 Dead, 10 Wounded In Firing At Banquet Hall In Stockton

People react at a makeshift memorial set up outside of the metro Farragut West Station, in Washington, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, near the site where two National Guard members were shot. ( AP )

Stockton, California: Four people were killed and 10 wounded in a shooting during a family gathering at a banquet hall in Stockton, sheriff’s officials said Saturday.

Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County sheriff’s office, said the victims included both children and adults. Early indications “suggest this may have been a targeted incident,” Brent said during a news conference at the scene.