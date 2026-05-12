ETV Bharat / international

California City Mayor Pleads Guilty Of Being Chinese Agent; Quits Post

Washington: The mayor of Californian city of Arcadia has agreed to plead guilty for acting as an illegal agent of China, the US Department of Justice said. Eileen Wang has resigned as Arcadia mayor and is expected to plead guilty in the federal court in Los Angeles in the coming weeks.

Wang, 58, along with her then-fiance Yaoning ‘Mike’ Sun have been charged with promoting pro-China propaganda in the US at the behest of the Chinese government officials, federal prosecutors announced on Monday.

The 65-year-old Sun is serving a four-year jail term after he pleaded guilty in a federal court in October last year. In a related filing, Wang has agreed to plead guilty to the felony count, which comes with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Wang was elected in November 2022 to the Arcadia City Council, a five-person governing body from which the mayor is selected on a rotating basis.

“Individuals in our country who covertly do the bidding of foreign governments undermine our democracy,” said First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli for the Central District of California. “This plea agreement is the latest success in our determination to defend the homeland against China’s efforts to corrupt our institutions,” Essayli said in a statement.

“By her own admission, Eileen Wang secretly served the interests of the Chinese government,” said Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky of the FBI’s Counterintelligence and Espionage Division.