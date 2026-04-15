ETV Bharat / international

California Assembly Adopts Resolution On Vaisakhi, US Lawmakers Extend Greetings

A Nihang Sikh performs Gatka (a traditional Sikh martial art) during the Nagar Kirtan procession on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas and Vaisakhi, in Jalandhar on Monday. ( ANI )

Washington: The California Assembly has adopted a resolution recognising Vaisakhi as one of the most significant days for Sikh Americans and encouraging people of the state to take part in its celebration. The resolution, moved by California Assembly member Jasmeet Kaur Bains, received support from 76 members of the 80-member House and was adopted on Monday, on the eve of Vaisakhi.

In a post on X, California Governor Gavin Newsom said, “To Sikh communities throughout California, celebrating Vaisakhi, Jen and I send our best wishes for a joyful new year and abundant spring harvest. Vaisakhi diyan lakh lakh vadhaiyan, California.”

“Resolved by the Assembly of the State of California, That the Assembly recognises this year’s Vaisakhi celebration on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, and encourages Californians to take part in this joyous day of celebration; and be it further.

“Resolved, That the Assembly observes Vaisakhi as one of the most significant days for Sikh Americans and Sikh history and in observance of Vaisakhi, expresses its deepest respect for all who observe and celebrate Vaisakhi with South Asian Americans and the Indian diaspora throughout the world on this significant occasion; and be it further,” the resolution adopted by the California Assembly read.

Several lawmakers – senators and congressmen – extended greetings to the Sikh community in the US.