ETV Bharat / international

Bus Plunges Into River With 40 Passengers Onboard In Bangladesh, Two Dead

Dhaka: Two people died when a bus carrying at least 40 people plunged into a river in Bangladesh as it attempted to get on board a transport ferry on Wednesday, with officials saying many passengers are suspected of being missing.

The accident happened in southwestern Rajbari at the Dauladia terminal when the bus fell into the Padma River at about 5.15 pm, officials said.

“According to our primary information, the Dhaka-bound bus was carrying 40 passengers when it plunged into the river while getting onboard a ferry at the (Dauladia) terminal,” a river police official at the scene told reporters.

Private Somoy TV reported divers so far have recovered the bodies of two women from the bus even as efforts are underway to retrieve more.

Daulatdia River Police Outpost’s officer-in-charge Trinath Saha added that some passengers managed to swim ashore or were rescued but most others remained missing as a campaign to save people was launched. He did not provide any numbers.