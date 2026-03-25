Bus Plunges Into River With 40 Passengers Onboard In Bangladesh, Two Dead
The officials said the accident happened in southwestern Rajbari at the Dauladia terminal when the bus fell into the Padma River at about 5.15 pm
By PTI
Published : March 25, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
Dhaka: Two people died when a bus carrying at least 40 people plunged into a river in Bangladesh as it attempted to get on board a transport ferry on Wednesday, with officials saying many passengers are suspected of being missing.
The accident happened in southwestern Rajbari at the Dauladia terminal when the bus fell into the Padma River at about 5.15 pm, officials said.
“According to our primary information, the Dhaka-bound bus was carrying 40 passengers when it plunged into the river while getting onboard a ferry at the (Dauladia) terminal,” a river police official at the scene told reporters.
Private Somoy TV reported divers so far have recovered the bodies of two women from the bus even as efforts are underway to retrieve more.
Daulatdia River Police Outpost’s officer-in-charge Trinath Saha added that some passengers managed to swim ashore or were rescued but most others remained missing as a campaign to save people was launched. He did not provide any numbers.
The ferry terminal officials and witnesses said the bus fell into the Padma River at about 5.15 pm.
“When the bus was heading towards the ferry from the pontoon, another smaller utility ferry hit the pontoon. It plunged into the river as the bus driver lost control of the steering,” the terminal’s supervisor, Monir Hossain, said.
Ferry terminal officials said the depth of the river where the bus fell is about 30 feet.
Fire service divers launched a rescue campaign immediately, and a salvage vessel also reached the scene later, even as the bus was totally submerged after a few hours.
Fire service official at Rajbari Dewan Sohel Rana said more divers were called out from two other terminals from the other side of the river, even as television reports said rescuers were sent to the spot from Dhaka as well.
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