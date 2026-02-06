ETV Bharat / international

Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Nepal Near Pithoragarh Border; Death Toll 13, Likely To Rise

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): A horrific road accident occurred at 8 pm Thursday night in Nepal, in which a bus carrying a wedding party plunged into a 150-metre-deep gorge, occurred in Baitadi of Nepal's Sudoorpashchim province, near the Indian border town of Jhulaghat in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. Thirteen wedding guests died in the accident, while 34 were seriously injured. The condition of several of the injured is critical, and the death toll may rise.

Late Thursday night, the bus, carrying a wedding party from Bhavne village in Purchuni Municipality-7 of Baitadi, to Sunkuda in Bajhang, went out of control at Badgaon More in Purchuni and plunged into the gorge. Local residents immediately rescued the injured and took them to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

The spokesperson of Baitadi district police office, Inspector Baldev Badu, said the Nepal Armed Police Force, the police, and local residents rescued the passengers during the night. The deceased include Keshav Raj Joshi (40), Ashok Raj Joshi (13), Basant Raj Joshi (35), Vishnu Dutt Joshi (41), Naresh Raj Joshi (42), Bishan Dutt Joshi (17), Deepak Joshi (28), and Kishan Joshi (46) — all residents of Bithad Chir village — along with Mohan Dev Bhatt (60) and Keshav Bhatt (27) from Kedarsyu village, Basant Raj Ratla (40) from Jay Prithvi Municipality-7, all in Bajhang, and Pushpa Awasthi (40) and Sushil Joshi from Purchuni Municipality-7 in Baitadi.