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Bus Crashes And Catches Fire In Western Turkey, Killing 8 People, Including An Infant

The bus was carrying 38 passengers and three staff from Izmir to the Mediterranean city of Antalya.

Bus Crashes And Catches Fire In Western Turkey, Killing 8 People, Including An Infant
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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : May 31, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Istanbul: A bus crashed and caught fire in western Turkey early Sunday, leaving eight people dead, including a 9-month-old baby boy, local media reported.

The bus, owned by Pamukkale Tourism, crashed into highway barriers in Denizli province at 1:40 a.m. local time while carrying 38 passengers and three staff from Izmir to the Mediterranean city of Antalya, the Demiroren News Agency said.

Some 33 people were injured in the incident. Among the dead were the 50-year-old driver and the father of the infant boy. Images of the aftermath of the crash showed the burned out frame of the bus by the roadside.

Saturday was the final day of Eid al-Adha. The religious festival usually sees a spike in traffic accidents across Turkey as people travel to visit family and take vacations.

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