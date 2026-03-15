ETV Bharat / international

A Bus Carrying Indian Pilgrims Plunges Off A Mountain Road In Nepal, Killing 7

Kathmandu: A passenger bus carrying Indian pilgrims slipped off a mountain road and rolled down its slopes in central Nepal, killing seven people and leaving nine more injured, police said Sunday.

All seven killed were Indian pilgrims, and seven other Indian pilgrims on board were injured and taken to nearby hospitals to get medical treatment. The other two injured in the crash, which happened Saturday night, were the Nepali bus driver and his assistant.

The bus was returning after the pilgrims visited the revered Manakamana Temple, a popular Hindu temple where devotees believe a goddess will grant them their wish if they visit the shrine. The accident occurred on a path leading from the highway to the temple near Shahid Lakhan village, located about 120 kilometres (75 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu.