Over 40 Indian Pilgrims Feared Dead In Bus Accident In Saudi Arabia's Medina

According to initial reports, 16 of the deceased are residents of Mallepalli, while others are said to be from Toli Chowk, Tappachabutra, Asifnagar and Goshamahal. Many among them had booked their pilgrimage tour through local travel agencies.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar also expressed deep concern, saying, "Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving the fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Confirming the incident, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah said it has set up a 24/7 control room and released helpline numbers for those seeking assistance."In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in Consulate General of India, Jeddah," the Consulate posted on X.

According to reports, the bus was on its way from Makkah to Madinah when the crash happened around 11 pm Saudi time on Sunday. The bus reportedly mostly carried pilgrims from Telangana.

Hyderabad: Over 40 Indian pilgrims are feared dead after a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims, mostly from India, collided with a diesel tanker near Medina in Saudi Arabia, local media reported.

Family members of the victims said that 45 people had travelled through Al Mecca Tours and Travels, and several others through a Mallepalli-based travel agency. One of the relatives said that six members of their family, including three women, were on the bus. They said they received information late at night that the accident occurred about 25 km from Medina.

“We still do not know the complete details about what happened. As soon as we came to know about the accident, we contacted MP Asaduddin Owaisi,” a victim’s relative said.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed shock over a bus accident in Saudi Arabia involving Indian pilgrims. The Telangana government said it is in contact with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh after local media reported that Indian Umrah pilgrims were killed in the accident. In an official statement, the state government confirmed that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has alerted officials in New Delhi and instructed them to coordinate closely with embassy authorities.

Telangana Chief Secretary in Hyderabad, Ramakrishna Rao, alerted the Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal, who is in Delhi. He ordered to collect details on how many people belonging to our state are in the accident and provide them immediately as per the CMO. A control room was set up in the Secretariat to monitor the situation.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that 42 Hajj pilgrims travelling from Makkah to Medina were on a bus that caught fire, as he sought immediate action from the Centre following the fatal accident.

Owaisi said he had spoken to Abu Mathen George, deputy chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, who “assured me that they are gathering information about the matter.” He added that he had also contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared the passengers’ details with the Riyadh Embassy and the Foreign Secretary.

Urging the Centre to intervene, Owaisi said, “I request the Union Government, especially EAM Dr S Jaishankar, to bring the bodies back to India and, if anyone is injured, ensure that they receive proper medical treatment.”