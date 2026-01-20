ETV Bharat / international

Bulgaria’s Left-Leaning President Rumen Radev Says He Is Stepping Down

Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev announces that he is stepping down from his position at Bulgarian Presidency, Sofia, Bulgaria, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 ( AP )

Sofia: Bulgaria’s left-leaning president Rumen Radev announced on Monday that he is stepping down. In a televised address, Radev said that he will formally submit his resignation to the Constitutional Court on Tuesday. Under the constitution, the current vice president, Iliana Yotova, must be sworn in by parliament to take the post until the end of the presidential mandate.

“The battle for the future of our homeland lies ahead, and I believe we will face it together with all of you — the worthy, the inspired, and the unyielding! We are ready. We can, and we will succeed!” Radev said in his address. Radev’s decision comes amid public expectation that he will form a new political party.

His resignation, the first by a head of state in Bulgaria’s post-communist history, comes as the country — which is a member of the European Union and NATO — struggles to overcome a prolonged political crisis.

Large anti-corruption protests last month forced the resignation of the governing coalition, led by the center-right GERB party. Attempts to form a new government within the current parliament have subsequently failed, and the country is headed towards its eighth parliamentary election since 2021.