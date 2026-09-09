Built In 1996, Tested By A Changing Climate: Story Of The Green House That Stood Tall Braving Nepal Floods
Nepal’s viral green house saved six people from a devastating flood, raising urgent questions about construction, vulnerable settlements and preparedness for future climate extremes.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 9, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
Nuwakot: Long before 'climate-resilient construction' became a phrase used at global conferences, a self-taught builder in Nepal ensured that his brother’s house built in 1996 with thick pillars and 16-mm steel rods stands strong. Nearly three decades later, as a violent flood brought down neighbouring buildings, that decision became the difference between life and death for six people trapped inside.
Among them was Pradisha Pykurel, a Class V student who watched the Trishuli river appear to rise towards the sky. As muddy water battered the green-coloured building, she and her mother remained on a balcony, repeatedly chanting “Aum Namah Shivaya.” They, along with six others were waiting for the water to recede and praying to stay alive.
The world later celebrated the structure as Nepal’s viral 'green house'. The four-storeyed house stands at Dhunge in Nepal’s Nuwakot district. Videos of it facing a wall of muddy water during the catastrophic flash floods on August 26 travelled across countries. Neighbouring structures fell or suffered extensive damage, but the green house refused to budge.
Architects and engineers discussed its design and the principles of physics that might have helped it withstand the force of the water. Social media users called for its architect and engineer to be honoured. Memes attributed its strength to the possible absence of a construction contractor.
But the one man who knew the house more intimately than anyone watching its battle with the river was Tej Bahadur Pykurel. He had built it. He was watching from a distance helplessly even as his elder brother, the house owner Chhatra Bahadur Pykurel along with his wife, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter were in a state of panic seeing the furious water. There was no escape route for the family and their neighbour.
“When the floodwaters were raging ferociously, I could do little other than pray for their safety. I went numb witnessing the scene,” Tej Bahadur said. His hardware shop is situated a few hundred metres away in an elevated area.
It was around 9.15 am, that the Chhatra Bahadur family members were talking and attending to their household work when they heard warning cries outside. The panic among neighbours alerted them to the approaching danger.
They decided to leave immediately and move towards higher ground in the nearby hills. But by the time they climbed down the stairs, swirling water had already reached the steps and was rising rapidly. With the route to safety cut off, they turned back and rushed upstairs.
The six initially went to the terrace. As the river became increasingly violent, however, they climbed down one level and took shelter on a balcony. “We were trapped for about one-and-a-half hours amid the flood,” Chhatra Bahadur told ETV Bharat. “We were terrified and praying to God to save us,” he added.
For Pradisha, who was supposed to go to school that morning but stayed home, the river seemed to assume terrifying proportions. “When the flood came, I was so scared that I almost died. I felt as if the water from the river was going up to the sky,” she said, adding, “My mumma and I were continuously chanting ‘Aum Namah Shivaya’. My grandfather and grandmother were also praying. We were all afraid, but none of us cried,” she added.
For nearly 90 minutes, the building that the world would later praise as an engineering wonder remained the family’s only barrier against the river. The family believes, prayers worked.
When the flood hit, electricity and communication services failed within minutes, deepening the family’s isolation. While several people recorded the house on their mobile phones, Tej Bahadur remained focused on the six people stranded inside it. Years earlier, Tej Bahadur had assumed the roles of engineer and contractor for his elder brother’s home, drawing upon the practical experience he had acquired through construction work.
The ground floor of Chhatra Bahadur’s house was constructed in 1996. The other three floors were added about five years later. “It was my elder brother’s house, and I was its engineer-cum-contractor. I applied all the experience I had gathered in construction,” Tej Bahadur explained speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat.
For him, strength was the primary consideration when the house was built. He said 16-mm steel reinforcement rods, commonly known as TMT bars, were used in the structure. The reinforced concrete pillars measured 9 inches by 12 inches. Cement manufactured by both Indian and Nepali companies was used during its construction. “The focus was on sturdiness and that was what saved six lives,” he said.
Tej Bahadur had also lived in the building before constructing his own house at an elevated location nearby.
The green house was not conceived or formally certified as a climate-resilient structure. Nevertheless, the construction details provided by Tej Bahadur make experts to believe that structural strength had been consciously prioritised. A practical decision taken nearly 30 years ago became crucial on the morning when six lives depended upon the building holding its ground.
The Builder Becomes The Rescuer
Even after the water began to recede, the family could not leave the house. The flood had deposited sludge several metres deep, preventing people from approaching the building on foot. The family members were also unable to descend the stairs and cross the mud safely.
Tej Bahadur then turned to the materials and skills familiar to him. He fetched a rope line from the nearby hill and assembled mild-steel pipes to create a makeshift passage. With the help of local residents, he began moving the trapped family members towards safety.
It took time to arrange the rescue without putting them at further risk. Eventually, Chhatra Bahadur and the other five people were brought out safely. The man who had built the house also found a way to rescue those it protected.
‘Our House Has Become A Celebrity’
As videos of the house continued to circulate, it became one of the most recognisable images from the flood. “Our house has become a celebrity,” Chhatra Bahadur said with a laugh. He runs a shop at Dhunge that sells ropes of different kinds.
Tej Bahadur’s wife, Maya Pykurel, said the house had become so famous that people were coming to see it. “People from Nepal, India, France, Thailand, Canada and other countries have come to see the house and meet us,” Maya said.
With three of the four storeys severely affected by the sludge and the first storey along with the riverside portions of house suffering extensive damage, Chhatrabahadur had to shift with his entire family to a relative’s place in Kathmandu (Nepal’s capital). He shuttles to Nuwakot to attend his shop and return in the evening.
“Those in the social media are wrongly portraying me as a rich man. I am a simple person. I have lost all my money, vehicle, gold and silver jewellery. I have nothing left. I will request the government to provide some assistance to me,” Chhatra Bahadur clarified.
Asked whether he will repair it, Chhatra Bahadur said, "It would be decided in the coming days after assessing whether it could be salvaged." The repair plans will also have to take into consideration the fact that the devastating floods have widened the Trishuli river by a few hundred metres in Rasuwa, Nuwakot and the downstream reaches.
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