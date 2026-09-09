ETV Bharat / international

Built In 1996, Tested By A Changing Climate: Story Of The Green House That Stood Tall Braving Nepal Floods

Nuwakot: Long before 'climate-resilient construction' became a phrase used at global conferences, a self-taught builder in Nepal ensured that his brother’s house built in 1996 with thick pillars and 16-mm steel rods stands strong. Nearly three decades later, as a violent flood brought down neighbouring buildings, that decision became the difference between life and death for six people trapped inside.

Among them was Pradisha Pykurel, a Class V student who watched the Trishuli river appear to rise towards the sky. As muddy water battered the green-coloured building, she and her mother remained on a balcony, repeatedly chanting “Aum Namah Shivaya.” They, along with six others were waiting for the water to recede and praying to stay alive.

Class V student Pradisha who was inside the house at Dhunge in Nuwakot district during the Nepal floods. (ETV Bharat)

The world later celebrated the structure as Nepal’s viral 'green house'. The four-storeyed house stands at Dhunge in Nepal’s Nuwakot district. Videos of it facing a wall of muddy water during the catastrophic flash floods on August 26 travelled across countries. Neighbouring structures fell or suffered extensive damage, but the green house refused to budge.

Architects and engineers discussed its design and the principles of physics that might have helped it withstand the force of the water. Social media users called for its architect and engineer to be honoured. Memes attributed its strength to the possible absence of a construction contractor.

Tej Bahadur Pykurel, who designed and built the green house at Dhunge in Nuwakot district, and his wife Maya Pykurel. (ETV Bharat)

But the one man who knew the house more intimately than anyone watching its battle with the river was Tej Bahadur Pykurel. He had built it. He was watching from a distance helplessly even as his elder brother, the house owner Chhatra Bahadur Pykurel along with his wife, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter were in a state of panic seeing the furious water. There was no escape route for the family and their neighbour.

“When the floodwaters were raging ferociously, I could do little other than pray for their safety. I went numb witnessing the scene,” Tej Bahadur said. His hardware shop is situated a few hundred metres away in an elevated area.

Discoloured with accumulated mud and sludge (ETV Bharat)

It was around 9.15 am, that the Chhatra Bahadur family members were talking and attending to their household work when they heard warning cries outside. The panic among neighbours alerted them to the approaching danger.

They decided to leave immediately and move towards higher ground in the nearby hills. But by the time they climbed down the stairs, swirling water had already reached the steps and was rising rapidly. With the route to safety cut off, they turned back and rushed upstairs.

The six initially went to the terrace. As the river became increasingly violent, however, they climbed down one level and took shelter on a balcony. “We were trapped for about one-and-a-half hours amid the flood,” Chhatra Bahadur told ETV Bharat. “We were terrified and praying to God to save us,” he added.