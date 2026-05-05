ETV Bharat / international

Build In US To Access Markets, Says Lutnick; Offers L-1 Visas For Business

Washington: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Monday asked businesses to manufacture in the US to access local markets and offered companies L-1 visas to bring employees to launch projects here.

Addressing the SelectUSA Investment Summit at National Harbour in Maryland, Lutnick said the US has flipped the script and is now encouraging companies to set up shop in the US instead of outsourcing production to other countries.

“If you want to successfully sell in the United States, build here. Build here. If you want to access our markets..., hire our workers and do it here,” Lutnick said. He described it as the “old model” where the US exported its intellect and intellectual property, and all other countries built the factories.