ETV Bharat / international

Buckingham Palace Will Be King Charles III’s Monarchy HQ, Not Residence

Britain's King Charles III salutes the troops outside Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, in London, Saturday, June 13, 2026 ( AP )

London: King Charles III and Queen Camilla will use Buckingham Palace as their official London headquarters rather than residence once a scheduled 370-million-pound renovation project is complete by next year, a statement issued by the palace said on Friday. The 77-year-old British monarch plans to reside at Clarence House nearby, allowing the public greater access to the 18th-century landmark that has been a royal residence since Queen Victoria's reign.

The King and Queen have been using Clarence House as their London home since 2005. The revelation came as Charles became the first King to publish his personal tax bill, paying 12.9 million pounds for the 2024-25 financial year.

“On the completion of the Reservicing Programme, the King and Queen will not make Buckingham Palace a personal residence, reflecting their majesties’ wishes that the palace remains the ceremonial centre of royal life, the primary workplace of the Royal Household and a national heritage asset with increased opportunities for public access," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The palace building has been undergoing a 10-year refurbishment project replacing boilers, electrical cables and pipes to reduce the fire and flood risk, with the process due to be completed by March 2027.

"His Majesty retains a huge affection for Buckingham Palace and a deep respect for its role in royal and public life. It will be a buzzing hive of royal activity in every other way," said a palace spokesperson.