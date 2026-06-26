Buckingham Palace Will Be King Charles III’s Monarchy HQ, Not Residence
King Charles III plans to reside at Clarence House, and Buckingham Palace will function as a ceremonial centre and workplace of the Royal Household
By PTI
Published : June 26, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
London: King Charles III and Queen Camilla will use Buckingham Palace as their official London headquarters rather than residence once a scheduled 370-million-pound renovation project is complete by next year, a statement issued by the palace said on Friday. The 77-year-old British monarch plans to reside at Clarence House nearby, allowing the public greater access to the 18th-century landmark that has been a royal residence since Queen Victoria's reign.
The King and Queen have been using Clarence House as their London home since 2005. The revelation came as Charles became the first King to publish his personal tax bill, paying 12.9 million pounds for the 2024-25 financial year.
“On the completion of the Reservicing Programme, the King and Queen will not make Buckingham Palace a personal residence, reflecting their majesties’ wishes that the palace remains the ceremonial centre of royal life, the primary workplace of the Royal Household and a national heritage asset with increased opportunities for public access," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
The palace building has been undergoing a 10-year refurbishment project replacing boilers, electrical cables and pipes to reduce the fire and flood risk, with the process due to be completed by March 2027.
"His Majesty retains a huge affection for Buckingham Palace and a deep respect for its role in royal and public life. It will be a buzzing hive of royal activity in every other way," said a palace spokesperson.
Meanwhile, the level of tax paid by the King puts him in the top 100 taxpayers in the UK. His son and heir, William – the Prince of Wales, declared he paid 7.76 million pounds in tax over the financial year, as per the figures released in an annual royal report and accounts known as the ‘Sovereign Grant Report’.
“Just as previous reigns helped steady the nation through moments of profound change, so too does the role of the modern monarchy continue to adapt to meet the demands of our evolving world, one in which the soft power of the Royal Family plays an increasingly vital diplomatic role," said James Chalmers, Keeper of the Privy Purse, who released the report. The report shows the Sovereign Grant, which is the main source of annual public funding for the UK’s Royal Household, rose to 132.1 million pounds for 2025-26.
Over half of the total grant for the year, which is based on a percentage of the profits of the Crown Estate that falls under a monarch’s property, was allocated to the preservation and protection of the occupied royal palaces as the country’s iconic heritage buildings.
“While royal finances can sometimes appear complex, the underlying system is clear in principle, structured in law and refined over time to ensure the Monarch can serve with independence, accountability and in the long-term interests of the nation,” Chalmers said. The publication of how much tax the King and Prince William voluntarily pay to the UK Treasury was a personal decision made by the senior royals, according to their spokespersons.
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