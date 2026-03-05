ETV Bharat / international

Britney Spears Arrested And Released, California Sheriff's Records Show, Though Charge Is Not Clear

Ventura: Britney Spears was arrested Wednesday night in Southern California and booked early the following morning, though the charge was not clear, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s office website.

Messages seeking comment were left with the sheriff's office; the California Highway Patrol, which was identified as the arresting agency; and Spears' representative. Spears was arrested around 9:30 pm in Ventura County and released on Thursday, sheriff's office records show. She has a May 4 court date scheduled.

Spears, born in Mississippi and raised in Louisiana, was a teen pop phenomenon who became a defining superstar of the ’90s and 2000s. She rose to fame from Disney Channel’s “The Mickey Mouse Club” to MTV and beyond, with such era-defining hits like “… Baby One More Time,” “Oops! … I Did It Again” and “Toxic.”