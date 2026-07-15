ETV Bharat / international

British Sikh Woman Stabbed To Death In London Attack, Man Charged With Murder

London: A 24-year-old British Sikh woman has been killed and a man in his 20s remains in hospital in a stabbing attack at a property in west London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Kirandeep Kaur was found with stab injuries when officers attended the property on Uxbridge Road in Hayes with the London Ambulance Service on Sunday and pronounced dead at the scene "despite the efforts of emergency services".

The Met Police arrested 44-year-old Daniel Sean James, who appeared before Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

“This is a shocking incident which has tragically resulted in one woman losing her life and another man in hospital with injuries," said Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo.

“Our thoughts at this time are with both victims and their loved ones, who are being supported by specialist officers. Our enquiries are in the early stages but we do not believe there to be any wider threat to the public," he said. Bhangoo appealed to anyone who may have witnessed anything or has information that could assist the murder investigation to contact the Met Police.