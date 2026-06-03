ETV Bharat / international

British Sikh Man's Murder Trial Leads To Anti-Police Protests In UK

London: A British Sikh man's conviction for the murder of a teenager triggered violent clashes targeted at the police in the UK, after body-worn camera footage showed officers handcuffing the victim in his final moments over an allegation of racism.

Large crowds descended upon Southampton on Tuesday evening as officers from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary lined up in riot protection gear near the home of Vickrum Digwa, sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing 18-year-old Henry Nowak to death.

They were pelted with bricks and bottles as the protesters heard from anti-immigration activists, who condemned so-called "two-tier policing" or prioritising one community over another.

"There are serious questions to answer, including how accusations of racism informed police thinking, and we're supporting the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) to get to the bottom of what happened,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the House of Commons on Wednesday.

“But no matter the pain we feel, there is no justification for more violence and disorder. The attacks directed towards police officers in Southampton last night were disgraceful and completely unacceptable.

"This is a time for serious work, not rage. And let me be clear, we will ensure anyone found engaging in disorder meets the full force of the law as we have done before," he said. Hampshire Police Chief Constable Alexis Boon said 11 officers and a police dog sustained injuries during the clashes, which sparked "fear and division" in the community.

"There can be no justification for hijacking this tragedy to stir up violence and disorder. Those responsible can expect to face the full force of the law," said UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

There are concerns that the issue is being seized upon by far-right groups such as Reform UK and Restore Britain for electoral gains in a key by-election in Makerfield, northern England, later this month.

The trial has also brought scrutiny over the Sikh community's legal dispensation to carry the ceremonial dagger or kirpan, after Digwa used self-defence as an argument in court over the use of a 21-cm knife he carried for religious reasons.

Judge William Mousley noted in his sentencing remarks at Southampton Crown Court earlier this week that he belonged to an order of Sikhs called the Nihang, who have a tradition of having a second knife that is often fully visible.

“It is a religious and, consequently, legal requirement that a kirpan should only be used offensively as a last resort, which would include its use in legal self-defence," he stated.