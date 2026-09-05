ETV Bharat / international

British Pharmacist Can Be Extradited To India On Murder Charges, UK Court Rules

London: A UK-based pharmacist wanted in India to stand trial on charges of murder for targeting his ex-wife's family in Hyderabad can be extradited to India, a London court ruled on Friday.

Ajith Kumar Mupparapu, 46, appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court in London as the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) laid out the case on behalf of the Indian authorities. District Judge John Zani ruled Mupparapu has a case to answer and can be extradited based on assurances about his treatment while in judicial custody in India.

The Indian-origin British citizen is wanted to stand trial in relation to separate allegations of murder, attempted murder, and or conspiracy to murder, the court was told. The four separate incidents, all in 2023, involved the accused’s targeting of the family of Sirisha Muttavarapu after she filed for divorce.

“The primary incident is a conspiracy to murder his wife and her family in India by arsenic poisoning. The second incident is a conspiracy to murder his father-in-law by co-conspirators using succinylcholine injections.