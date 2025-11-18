ETV Bharat / international

British Parliamentarians Warned Against China-Linked Spying Activity

London: Britain’s parliamentarians were on Tuesday warned against activities by China-linked agents to spy on them, specifically naming two recruitment headhunters for them to watch out for as they are working for the Chinese government. The MI5 domestic security service missive was circulated as an “espionage alert” by Speaker Lindsay Hoyle in the House of Commons for MPs and his House of Lords counterpart, Lord John McFall, for peers.

The alert identifies the LinkedIn profiles for Amanda Qiu of BR-YR Executive Search and Shirly Shen of the Internship Union, whose activities are being carried out on behalf of the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS).

“Their aim is to collect information and lay the groundwork for long-term relationships, using professional networking sites, recruitment agents and consultants acting on their behalf,” reads the spy alert. The two women are not believed to be Chinese intelligence officers themselves, but collect and relay information to Beijing on behalf of the MSS.

In the wake of the revelations, UK Security Minister Dan Jarvis made a statement in the Commons on Tuesday to table government plans for a “comprehensive package of measures” to disrupt and deter threats posed by such “state-affiliated actors”.

“This activity involves a covert and calculated attempt by a foreign power to interfere in our sovereign affairs in favour of its own interests, and this government will not tolerate it,” said Jarvis.

China is seeking to “recruit and cultivate individuals with access to sensitive information about Parliament and the UK government”, the minister said, adding that this is being “carried out by a group of Chinese intelligence officers, often masked through the use of cover companies or external headhunters”.

“I urge all parliamentarians and their staff to be wary that China has a low threshold for what information is considered to be of value, and will gather individual pieces of information to build a wider picture,” he stated.