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British Military Says Cargo Ship Reports Being Under Attack In The Red Sea Off The Coast Of Yemen

No group immediately claimed the attack. Yemen’s Houthi rebels have threatened to begin attacking ships again, though they have not been carrying out attacks.

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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : July 5, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Dubai: A cargo ship came under attack Sunday off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea, the British military said Sunday. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre reported the attack off Yemen, saying the ship reported being “under attack by unknown armed assailants.”

The UKMTO said authorities were investigating. No group immediately claimed the attack. Yemen’s Houthi rebels have threatened to begin attacking ships again, though they have not been carrying out attacks. Meanwhile, Somali pirates have been active further away in the Gulf of Aden recently as well.

TAGGED:

UK CARGO SHIP ATTACK
CARGO SHIP RED SEA ATTACK
BRITISH MILITARY

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