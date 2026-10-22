ETV Bharat / international

British MP Tables Motion In Parliament Reaffirming India’s Sovereignty Over JK

London: A British member of Parliament has tabled a parliamentary motion to reaffirm the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India over Jammu and Kashmir. Conservative Party MP Bob Blackman tabled the Early Day Motion (EDM) last week to mark Jammu and Kashmir Accession Day, observed on October 26, in the House of Commons.

The EDM, a method used by British MPs to draw Parliament’s attention to a particular issue, has been signed by three other cross-party MPs.

“That this House notes the continued observance on 26 October of Jammu and Kashmir Accession Day by residents of the UK of Jammu and Kashmiri heritage," reads the EDM. It notes that on October 26, 1947, the Instrument of Accession was executed by Maharaja Hari Singh.

“[It] reaffirms the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of India over the State of Jammu and Kashmir; notes the importance of strong and constructive bilateral relations between the UK and the Republic of India," it states.

To be sure, Jammu and Kashmir lost its statehood in 2019, when it was reorganised as a Union Territory, while Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory. The motion goes on to express sympathy for all civilians killed and injured in acts of terror in Jammu and Kashmir, including those in “Pakistan-occupied regions”.

It also notes with concern the continued impact of terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, which have resulted in civilian and security personnel casualties.