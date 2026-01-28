ETV Bharat / international

British Leader's Trip To China Is A Balancing Act Between Trade, National Security And Trump

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is welcomed upon his arrival at an airport in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. ( AP )

Beijing: U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that his country doesn't have to choose between relations with the United States and China as he started a four-day trip to China aimed at repairing ties and expanding opportunities for British companies in the world's second-largest economy.

The British leader arrived in the capital, Beijing, in the late afternoon. Earlier, he told reporters on his plane that he would balance engagement with China with national security concerns. "I'm a pragmatist, a British pragmatist applying common sense," he said.

He is the first U.K. prime minister to visit Beijing since Theresa May in 2018. The relationship deteriorated in the intervening years over growing concern about Chinese espionage, Beijing's support for Russia in the Ukraine war and its crackdown on civil liberties in Hong Kong, the former British colony.

Those issues remain, but both sides are emphasizing that they should "seek common ground while managing differences," as Zheng Zeguang, China's Ambassador to the U.K., wrote in a commentary for The Times of London this week.

The UK sees opportunity in selling services to China

Starmer, whose center-left Labour Party government has struggled to deliver the economic growth it promised, is bringing a delegation of more than 50 British business leaders including executives from British Airways, HSBC bank and Jaguar Land Rover. His agenda includes Shanghai, the nation's financial capital and a major port, as well as meetings with Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders in Beijing.

Starmer told members of the U.K. business and culture delegation that they were "making history."

"It's in our national interest to engage with China," he said, adding that the relationship brought "huge opportunities."

"Of course, we will have to manage our differences," he added.

Wang Yiwei, a European affairs expert at Renmin University of China, said that Britain's strengths in finance, consulting and other services dovetail well with a growing appetite in China for services such as health and elderly care. "It's a huge market," he said.

China had a huge trade surplus with the U.K. in 2025, exporting $85.1 billion in goods while importing $18.6 billion worth, according to Chinese statistics. But the U.K. had a trade surplus in services.

"With recent Chinese policy directives focused on boosting domestic consumption and further opening the services sector to international businesses, we see significant opportunities for growth for U.K. businesses," the China-Britain Business Council said.