ETV Bharat / international

British Leader Reportedly Exchanged Messages With Impostor Of Top White House Official

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaks to the media after chairing a COBR meeting at Downing Street on the UK's ongoing response to extreme heat, wildfires and drought in London, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026 ( AP )

London: British Prime Minister Andy Burnham exchanged messages with an impostor posing as U.S. President Donald Trump's chief of staff, according to reports published Monday. A spokesperson for Burnham declined to comment, saying it was policy not to discuss "national security matters."

Politico cited four unnamed officials in first reporting that Burnham thought he was messaging with Susie Wiles before he became suspicious and cut off communications.

Last year, the U.S. government investigated a series of messages that elected officials, business executives and other prominent figures in the U.S. received messages from someone posing as Wiles.