British Indian Minister Lisa Nandy Apologises After Rules Breach

London: Lisa Nandy, the UK’s Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, on Friday apologised to Prime Minister Keir Starmer after she was found to have “unknowingly” breached the country’s public appointment rules when appointing England's new football watchdog.

The Independent Commissioner for Public Appointments, Sir William Shawcross, concluded in his report that the appointment of David Kogan last month breached the governance code as he had made two donations totalling 2,900 pounds to the British Indian minister’s Labour leadership campaign five years ago.

“The Commissioner finds that she has unknowingly breached the Code. She should have carried out that check and taken any necessary consequential action before selecting him,” Shawcross notes in his findings. In a letter to Starmer, Nandy said she had declared Kogan's donations to her campaign "as soon as I discovered these donations existed".

“I deeply regret this error. I appreciate the perception it could create, but it was not deliberate and I apologise for it," said Nandy.

“As soon as I discovered these donations existed, I chose to declare them and recuse myself from the process,” she said. Starmer accepted her apology and concluded that she had acted in “good faith”.

“I know you to be a person of integrity and on the basis of your letter, it is clear you have acted in good faith. The Commissioner acknowledges that you acted swiftly to step back from the appointment when you became aware of the perception of a conflict of interest,” reads Starmer’s reply.

“Nonetheless, the process followed was not entirely up to the standard expected and I welcome your department’s willingness to cooperate with the commissioner and the Cabinet Office to learn lessons and to improve the guidance on handling conflicts of interests,” he said.

In the 18-page report, Shawcross concludes that Nandy and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) had breached the governance code on public appointments.