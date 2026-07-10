ETV Bharat / international

British Indian Minister Expects 'Faster, Bolder' Reforms With Andy Burnham As UK PM

London: A British Indian minister, an ally of PM-in-waiting Andy Burnham, on Friday offered a resounding vote of confidence in the incoming Labour Party leader who will succeed Keir Starmer as the UK Prime Minister in 10 days. Burnham has hit the magic 323 MPs mark to be elected unopposed in the party election next week.

"I think there will be two things that will be different under Andy Burnham," Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy told the BBC in response to questions about what is likely to change when a new PM is in place by July 20. Nandy’s Wigan constituency neighbours Makerfield, where Burnham won a decisive by-election to set the leadership challenge in motion, which led to Starmer’s resignation last month.

"The first is that it will be faster and bolder, and he's willing to think very differently about how we deliver that change. "Number 10 for the North has attracted a lot of interest, but that really is about shifting the centre of gravity in the country so that all parts of the country are seen and heard and are able to contribute.

"The second thing that will be different is we will wear our hearts on our sleeves more. I think people will see us taking the fight to any system that stands in the way of them living better lives," Nandy said. The latter comment is seen as alluding to the criticism levelled at Starmer for failing to connect with voters and make the government's accomplishments resonate with the public.

His Cabinet minister lauded the outgoing leader for setting things on the “right path” and then doing the "honourable thing” by stepping down, in the face of an “overwhelming consensus” that has built up behind Burnham as the leader to take the party forward to “deliver the change" Labour promised in the July 2024 general election.

Nandy, herself a former Labour leadership contender, was among the names expected to contest again before she threw her weight behind Burnham – along with hundreds of other Labour Party colleagues. She is well-placed to remain in the top team under the new administration, with a likely ministerial promotion also in the offing.