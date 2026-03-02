ETV Bharat / international

British Base In Cyprus, Airport Evacuated After Drones Intercepted

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine speak during a press conference on US military action in Iran, at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on March 2, 2026. ( AFP )

Akrotiri: Britain evacuated one of its sovereign bases in Cyprus on Monday while the Cypriot government evacuated its second biggest airport, after it said two drones heading for Akrotiri had been "dealt with". It came hours after an Iranian Shahed drone crashed into the Akrotiri base, causing minor damage, according to Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

An AFP correspondent heard sirens sounding at the Akrotiri air base and saw about 70 vehicles, mostly with civilian number plates, leaving the area on the southern tip of the island around noon local time (1000 GMT). State broadcaster CyBC later reported the evacuation, saying that three fighter jets took off from the base at the same time.

Shortly after, Cypriot government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis posted on X that "Two unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) heading toward the British Bases in Akrotiri were dealt with in a timely manner".

The interior ministry then announced the evacuation of the area around Akrotiri as well as Paphos airport, one of two international airports in government-controlled Cyprus, which is around 50 kilometres (30 miles) west of Akrotiri and hosts a military base used by the United States.